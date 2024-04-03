Palestinian Ministry reports 6,050 students died since beginning of Israeli aggression in Gaza

(MENAFN) The Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education issued a statement on Tuesday confirming the tragic toll of casualties among students in Gaza and the West Bank since the onset of the Israeli aggression. According to the ministry, a staggering 6,050 students have been martyred, with an additional 219 sustaining injuries.



The distressing figures reveal that in the Gaza Strip alone, 5,994 students have lost their lives, while 9,890 others have been wounded. In the West Bank, 56 students have been martyred, with 329 sustaining injuries, and 105 students have been detained. Among the casualties, 266 administrative teachers in Gaza have been martyred, and 973 have been injured. In the West Bank, six teachers have been injured, and 73 have been arrested.



Furthermore, the statement outlines the extensive damage inflicted upon educational infrastructure, with 351 schools, including 65 operated by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), being targeted and destroyed in Gaza. This has resulted in the complete destruction of 40 schools and severe damage to 111 others. Additionally, 57 schools in the West Bank have been subjected to raids and vandalism.



The ministry underscores the grave consequences of these attacks, emphasizing that 620,000 students in Gaza continue to be deprived of education since the beginning of the aggression. Many of these students are grappling with psychological trauma and facing challenging health conditions.



The staggering human cost of the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has reached an incomprehensible figure, with a total of 32,916 martyrs and 75,494 injured, with 72 percent of the casualties being women and children. This tragic toll underscores the urgent need for an end to the violence and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

