Today In Kuwait History:

KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA)

1970 -- The Kuwaiti national football team won the first GCC tournament held in Bahrain. The team won all the matches against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

1976 -- Touristic Enterprises Company was established with a KD 20 million capital. It was a shareholding company with the government stake amounting to 98 percent.

1977 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law allowing the child care house to place a child under custody of a Kuwaiti family.

1991 -- The Security Council issued Resolution 687 demanding Iraq adhere to all the council resolutions concerning Kuwait invasion.

1994 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait issued new Kuwaiti banknotes bearing pictures depicting the national heritage.

2014 -- A group of Kuwaiti women recorded in the Guinness book for sewing a huge Kuwaiti Flag, the largest in the world.

2018--Kuwait inventor Dr. Muthana Al-Sartawi was granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for developing an innovative hip joint replacement.

2020--The Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation, through the Kuwaiti Gulf Company issued the first Khafji crude oil shipment from the joint operation in the divided region following a hiatus of five years.