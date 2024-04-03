Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 3 (KUNA)
--
1970 -- The Kuwaiti national football team won the first GCC tournament held in Bahrain. The team won all the matches against Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
1976 -- Touristic Enterprises Company was established with a KD 20 million capital. It was a shareholding company with the government stake amounting to 98 percent.
1977 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issued a decree-into-law allowing the child care house to place a child under custody of a Kuwaiti family.
1991 -- The Security Council issued Resolution 687 demanding Iraq adhere to all the council resolutions concerning Kuwait invasion.
1994 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait issued new Kuwaiti banknotes bearing pictures depicting the national heritage.
2014 -- A group of Kuwaiti women recorded in the Guinness book for sewing a huge Kuwaiti Flag, the largest in the world.
2018--Kuwait inventor Dr. Muthana Al-Sartawi was granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office, for developing an innovative hip joint replacement.
2020--The Kuwaiti Petroleum Corporation, through the Kuwaiti Gulf Company issued the first Khafji crude oil shipment from the joint operation in the divided region following a hiatus of five years. (end) sm
MENAFN03042024000071011013ID1108052335
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.