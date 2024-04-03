Two Arrested, Minor Detained For Assaulting UP Cop, Stealing Service Gun

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 3 (IANS) Two persons were arrested and a minor was detained for assaulting a police head constable and stealing his service gun.
The stolen gun was also recovered. One of the three is a minor while the other two were identified as Akash Mishra and Shashank Mishra and all of them hail from the Madiyaon area in Lucknow.
The trio attacked Vinod Singh, who is posted in UP STF in the Ghazipur police station area when he was returning home on Monday night on his bike, DCP (North) Abhijeet R. Shanker said.
According to Vinod, he had a minor accident with the trio who were on a scooter.
Infuriated, they started abusing Vinod and also resorted to violence. They snatched Vinod's service pistol and threatened to kill him before running away.
The accused were arrested on Tuesday. They confessed that they did not know that Vinod was a policeman or they would never have roughed him up.
MENAFN03042024000231011071ID1108052055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.