Investornewsbreaks Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Secures ~$15M In Registered Direct

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Danimer Scientific (NYSE: DNMR) is a leading next- generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. The company recently announced the closing of its registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of 15,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) at a purchase price of $1.00 per share (or per common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 15,000,000 shares of common stock. Danimer secured approximately $15 million in gross proceeds, of which it intends to use the net for working capital and general corporate purposes. Roth Capital Partners acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Danimer Scientific Inc.

Danimer is a pioneer in creating more sustainable, more natural ways to make plastic products. For more than a decade, its renewable and sustainable biopolymers have helped create plastic products that are biodegradable and compostable and return to nature instead of polluting our lands and waters. Danimer's technology can be found in a vast array of plastic end products that people use every day. Applications for its biopolymers include additives, aqueous coatings, fibers, filaments, films and injection-molded articles, among others. Danimer holds more than 480 granted patents and pending patent applications in more than 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations. For more information about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN