Spain PM Demands Clarification Of Israeli Attack On Gaza Aid Workers, 1St, Final Add

"Today, I would like to use this brief appearance to convey three messages, the first of which is that it is urgent that Israel allow humanitarian access to Gaza, as demanded by various international bodies, including the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," the Spanish Prime Minister said, noting that ICJ decisions are binding.He said, "The second is the work of the United Nations, which we believe is essential and indispensable, as the United Nations itself has been associated with its work for peace in this region since its inception, and we support all initiatives aimed at alleviating the situation the people of Gaza are facing, including land access for basic humanitarian aid on an adequate scale, while the third and essential thing is for the international community to maintain adequate funding for UNRWA."He said: "We have announced a contribution of approximately 24 million euros for 2024, in addition to sums made last year when we tripled aid to Palestine.He also said, "Spain will do everything it can to help mitigate the terrible consequences of this war, and we will work with our Arab partners, especially the country that stands on the front lines and suffers from the impact of the war and its consequences."Sanchez called for a definitive cessation of hostilities and the release of all hostages, and that the ceasefire demanded by the Security Council last week is implemented and is also binding, in addition, there must be a permanent ceasefire as a necessary step to start a political process that puts a definitive end to this conflict and leads to a real and effective materialization of the two-state solution, for which Spain has always advocated and for which it has long called for the recognition of the Palestinian state."