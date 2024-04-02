Public Prosecution Begins Implementing General Pardon Law, Releasing Individuals Covered By It

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) -- The Public Prosecution has commenced proceedings to execute General Pardon Law No. 5 of 2024, which was issued by Royal Decree and became effective on Tuesday with its publication in the Official Gazette No. 5919.Chief Public Prosecutor Judge Yousef Thiyabat stated that he has directed prosecutors in the Kingdom's three regions of the north, center, and south to begin preparing lists of people covered by this law and to release them immediately in accordance with His Majesty King Abdullah II's royal directives.He noted that the process of releasing people included in Pardon Law No. 5 would begin on Wednesday, following the completion and revision of all their schedules, and that the procedure will be expedited thanks to the automation process employed by the Kingdom's public prosecution departments.He stated that public prosecutors, in collaboration with prosecutors across the Kingdom, will identify the individuals covered by the provisions of the Pardon Law and begin the process of informing and releasing them.The Royal Decree was issued on Tuesday in compliance with Article 31 of the Constitution, as well as the Senate and Lower House of Parliament's resolution to endorse and incorporate General Pardon Law No. 5 of 2024 into Jordanian statutes.The law includes seven articles and will be implemented by the Prime Minister and ministers.