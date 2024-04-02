J&K Police Busts Nexus Of Drone Delivery Receivers In Rajouri, Pooch

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 3 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified seven individuals in Rajouri district who have been receiving drone deliveries from Pakistan. Of them, three have been arrested so far, DGP R.R. Swain said on Tuesday.

Addressing a media conference, the DGP said that equipped with court orders and in the most professional manner, searches were carried out at 10 places in Rajouri district during which seven persons were identified who have been receiving drone deliveries of arms and ammunition, cash, and drugs from Pakistan.

"We have arrested three persons so far. These are Gulshan Naaz, wife of already arrested infamous subversive Ali Shah, second is Imtiyaz Ahmad and the third person arrested is Abid Shah. There is evidence against all these three persons for receiving drone deliveries from Pakistan," he said.

"Electronic and digital evidence gathered during searches of their houses showed how they were in communication with handlers in Pakistan. These persons have been forwarding arms and ammunition and cash in lakhs of rupees to others and the identification of those persons is going on," the DGP added.

DGP Swain further said that these people come under the category of OGWs and the mastermind who handles them is Mohd Qasim alias Salman alias Suleman of Mahore area presently in Pakistan. He has been acting as the mastermind for sending arms & ammunition, cash and narcotics in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Mohd Qasim of LeT, a designated terrorist, is booked in many terror-related cases. The blast in the bus carrying pilgrims in Katra was planned by him and the IED sent by him was used to carry out that blast. He also masterminded the recent blast in Narwal, the DGP said, adding that a Rs 10 lakh reward has been announced for providing information about the terrorist.

"Through misuse of WhatsApp, Telegram and VPN applications, he is trying to induce vulnerable youth to join terror links. We have noticed that many of such youth have refused to be induced through his propaganda. Some such vulnerable youth have, however, come under his trap," the police chief said.