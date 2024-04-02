Indian Rupee Trades In Narrow Range Against UAE Dirham In Early Trade

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The rupee witnessed a range-bound trading in initial deals against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong American currency and elevated crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.37 against the greenback (23.15 UAE dirham), then touched 83.35, registering a rise of 4 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee depreciated 6 paise to settle at 83.39 against the US dollar (23.16 UAE dirham).

