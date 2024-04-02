"I Made An Error": Umpire Marais Erasmus Reflects On England Vs New Zealand 2019 World Cup Final Controversy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) South African cricket umpire Marais Erasmus, who officiated during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand, has opened up about the umpiring decisions that may have impacted the outcome of the match. Erasmus specifically addressed the controversial decision regarding a crucial moment involving Ben Stokes' bat during the final over of the game.

During the tense final moments, a throw from Martin Guptill deflected off Stokes' bat and raced to the boundary, resulting in England being awarded six runs. However, it was later revealed that according to ICC rules, only five runs should have been given as the batsmen had not completed the second run when the ball made contact with Stokes' bat. This decision significantly narrowed the deficit for England, ultimately influencing the outcome of the match and Super Over.

Erasmus, who retired from umpiring after a Test match between New Zealand and Australia in March, admitted to discussing the error with his fellow umpire, Kumar Dharamsena, the following day. Reflecting on the incident, Erasmus acknowledged the oversight, attributing it to a lack of awareness in the heat of the moment on the field.

While the error remains a regrettable aspect of the match, Erasmus' candid reflection sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced by umpires in high-pressure situations during crucial matches.