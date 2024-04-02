               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Royal Decree Endorses General Pardon Law


4/2/2024 10:02:57 AM

Amman, April 2 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree was issued Tuesday approving the General Pardon Law of 2024, as passed by the Senate and Lower House.

