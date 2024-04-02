Freedom Fighters Remained In Portugal's Jail Post Liberation As Cong Failed To Support Then MGP Govt: Goa CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 2 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday blamed Congress for not helping then Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) government during the post-liberation period to release freedom fighters from Portugal's jail.

CM Sawant, while addressing a political meeting in MGP citadel constituency Marcaim in South Goa, praised the regional party's work.

MGP MLA and Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar was also present along with BJP's South Goa Candidate Pallavi Dempo on the occasion.

"Congress has done nothing for the state. Because of them, our freedom fighters remained in Portugal's jail for almost eight to 10 years, despite our state being liberated," CM Sawant said.

"Post Goa's liberation, the Congress has ruled the state for almost 50 years. But when MGP's Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar was ruling (from 1963 to 1973), they didn't even support him. This is my clear allegation. Because, had they supported him, our freedom fighters would not have remained in Portugal's jail for a longer period," CM Sawant said.

"Though our state got liberated in 1961, our freedom fighters remained in jails of Portugal for 8 to 10 years. It is only because Congress didn't support first Chief Minister Dayanand Bandodkar to release them," he said.

He said that Congress never had a vision for the progress of the state.

"They should tell which project they have done in Goa. We can give a list of works done by us. We have made national highways from the north border to the south border of the state. Mopa International Airport was built during our regime, and we have built two bridges. The Double Engine government has made this progress," the chief minister said, while appealing to vote for his party candidates.

He said that the Congress could not even build the second Zuari bridge, which was needed to ease traffic congestion.

"During the regime of Congress, bus conductors used to throw (offer) a rupee coin in the river Zuari, so they could cross the bridge without any fear (of collapse). This was the situation of the bridge," CM Sawant said, pointing out that Congress failed to create infrastructure.

A new cable-stayed bridge on Zuari river, connecting North and South districts of Goa, was inaugurated by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in 2022.