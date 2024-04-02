Sheikha Moza Initiates Eid Gift Campaign To Support Children In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, announced on Monday, April 1, 2024, the launch of the 'Eid Gift' campaign to support children in Gaza.
"In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza, today we are launching the 'Eid Gift' campaign to support children there. Donations will be received from 24 Ramadan until the first day of Eid al-Fitr at collection points at the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque and Al-Minaretein (Education City Mosque)," Her Highness shared on X.
MENAFN02042024000063011010ID1108048568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.