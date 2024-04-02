Sheikha Moza Initiates Eid Gift Campaign To Support Children In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, announced on Monday, April 1, 2024, the launch of the 'Eid Gift' campaign to support children in Gaza.

"In solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza, today we are launching the 'Eid Gift' campaign to support children there. Donations will be received from 24 Ramadan until the first day of Eid al-Fitr at collection points at the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque and Al-Minaretein (Education City Mosque)," Her Highness shared on X.