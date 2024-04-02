Overnight Blast At Tatarstan Refinery Joint Operation By SBU, Military Intel Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The attack in the early hours of Tuesday, targeting an oil refinery in Russia's Tatarstan was a joint operation run by the Security Service and the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate.

A Ukrainian long-range drone hit the primary oil processing facility at the Nizhnyokamsk refinery, causing a fire, a source in the security forces told Ukrinform.

The interlocutor clarified that with the annual capacity of 8 million tons, the facility covered 2.6% of Russia's overall processing, making it one of Russia's five largest refineries.

"We continue to work systematically to ensure that Russia has less and less opportunities to finance the war of aggression against Ukraine. We will continue to cut off oxygen to the 'gas station' country in order to minimize the flow of petrodollars to the Russian war budget," the source said.

HUR attacks Shahed drone factory in- source

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry orchestrated an attack on the Shahed kamikaze drone manufacturing facility in Tatarstan's Yelabuga. "We attacked the factory for the assembly of Shahed kamikaze drones. The Russians label them as Geran-2,” the source said. According to the interlocutor, as a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, the production facilities were destroyed.