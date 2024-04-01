Kashmiri Activists' Presence At US Embassy Iftar Sparks SM Debate

This was the first public event hosted by the US embassy where Kashmiris were present post abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, reports said.

The iftar was hosted by Eric Garcetti, US Ambassador to India.



“I received the invitation through my mail and I attended the Iftar party,” said a Kashmiri activist, who wished not to be named.



He said the officials from the US inquired about the situation in Kashmir and the problem Kashmiris face.

“The officials told us that they will call them regularly,” he added.



Those present included BJPs

Khalid Jehangir and

Nadeem Yousuf,

Junaid Mir ,

Sajid Yousuf,

Nasir Khuehami and

Aga Muntazir.

Apart from Kashmiris many prominent Muslim faces of the country were also invited by the US embassy.

The invitation to Kashmiris by the US has sparked a row on social media with many people calling the US to explain their position on the invitation to Kashmiris.



Notably, the event occurred amid an ongoing diplomatic dispute between the two nations concerning remarks regarding the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“When was the last time the US embassy in Delhi publicly hosted Kashmiris, including student leaders for an iftar? Is it connected with the US doubling down on its statement on Kejriwal, and adding Congress bank accounts to it?” posted Sushant Singh, a senior journalist based in New Delhi.

“Eric Garcetti, whose name was mud for his scandalous role as Los Angeles Mayor, and who got the Indian assignment only because of his close proximity to Joe Biden, is no longer banking on Pakistani interventions in Kashmir. Instead, he is himself making efforts to do everything necessary here for his boss back home, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Try harder, Ambassador,” another

journalist, Aarti Tikoo posted on X.

Back home the presence of Agha Muntazir, son of Shia leader Agha Syed Hassan al Mosavi at the US envoys Iftar elicited social media ire. According to a facebook post,

“Recently, in a public meeting,

Muntazir Mehdi called his father Khomeini of Kashmir...



It is sad that when people are disgusted with Israel and America in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and boycott their products, Muntazir is proud to share the table with genocidal..,” the post alleged.

