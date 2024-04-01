Submitting Accounting Records Deadline Extended

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The DGI is avoiding a new controversy with the lawyers of Panama nearing the end of this current Cortizo Government administration. The deadline for submitting accounting records was extended, which implies that the next government will be responsible for implementing this measure.

The DGI has been postponing the implementation of the accounting records law, trying to reach consensus with lawyers regarding the regulation of the standard.

For almost 10 years, Panama committed, at the Global Forum, to exchanging information for tax purposes. The bottom line is: The DGI extends the deadline to present accounting records meaning that the new Government must implement the law.

