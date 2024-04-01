Chamtal Residents Lack Access To Potable Water

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some residents of the Chamtal district of northern Balkh province complain about the shortage of potable water and want the problem to be addressed urgently.

Local officials, acknowledging the problem, promise the issue will be resolved.

Gul Mohammad, an inhabitant of Chamtal, told Pajhwok Afghan News they walked daily several kilometres to fetch water.

He said:“Our children fetch water from a distant river and are deprived of education. We want the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to dig up water wells for us.”

Sakhizada, another resident of the district, said about 600 families in the Pasham Qala area of the district had no access to clean drinking water.

He also asked the relevant government agencies and partner organisations to address the problem on a priority base.

Mohammad Nazir, a tribal elder, confirmed a large number of residents did not have access to potable water and consumed contaminated water.

Other Chamtal residents of district claim no attention had been paid to sorting out the issue despite a sting of requests for the supply of drinking water,

At the same time, Chamtal administrative chief Noorullah acknowledged the problem and assured locals of an early solution.

He said:“About 30 villages of the district lacked access to potable water.” He sought cooperation from higher-ups in Kabul on addressing the problem.

Several other districts of the province have also been faced with the scarcity of safe water, with residents urging the government to take action on the issue.

