Kuwait FM Appoints New KFAED Board Members

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 1 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya issued on Monday resolution 1/2024, appointing new board members. The newly appointed board members are: - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. - Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, Aseel Suliman Al-Munaifi. - KFAED Director-General Hisham Ibrahim Al-Wugayan. - Dr. Fatima Saud Al-Salem. - Dr. Bader Saad Al-Hashel. - Dr. Saad Ahmad Al-Nahedh. - Dr. Dhari Suliman Al-Rushaid. - Dr. Sarah Eissa Al-Khalaf. The Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated the new members wishing them success during their three-year tenure in fulfilling KFAED's goals in Kuwait and abroad. (end) bb

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.