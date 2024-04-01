Azerbaijan Pays Attention Not Only To Natural Gas Exports But Also To LNG Supply

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Currently, Azerbaijan not only focuses on natural gas exportsthrough pipelines but also pays attention to the supply ofliquefied natural gas (LNG), Azernews reports thatKamal Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, stated thistoday during the 8th session of the Azerbaijan-RomaniaIntergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations andScientific-Technical Cooperation, which was held in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is working with partner countries to ensure accessto gas transit routes to Europe. We consider offshore wind energyas one of the most promising areas for the use of recovered energysources," he emphasised.

According to him, the "green energy" produced in the Caspian Seawill be supplied to European and regional energy markets afterassessing and studying their utilisation opportunities.