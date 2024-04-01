Israeli protests escalate, demanding for hostage release, Netanyahu's resignation grow

(MENAFN) The recent demonstrations in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv reflect a growing wave of public discontent in Israel, with thousands of protestors demanding action to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza and calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The protests, which saw demonstrators waving Israeli flags and blocking major thoroughfares, mark a significant escalation in the ongoing political turmoil gripping the nation.



Sunday's demonstration in Jerusalem, characterized by chants urging Netanyahu to step down, followed a similar gathering the previous night in Tel Aviv, where protestors shut down the city's main highway for several hours. The organizers confirmed that the Jerusalem protest was the largest since the outbreak of conflict with Gaza in October, indicating a groundswell of opposition to Netanyahu's leadership.



Pressure on the Prime Minister is mounting as opponents of his government and the families of the hostages in Gaza unite in their demands for action. The families of the hostages have vowed to continue their nightly protests until their loved ones are returned safely, underscoring the emotional intensity of the situation.



Dana Rapfogel-Shor, a participant in both the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem demonstrations, expressed widespread frustration with Netanyahu's handling of the crisis, citing both the Hamas attack in October and broader concerns about his governance. The protests reflect a deep-seated dissatisfaction with the status quo and a growing determination among Israelis to effect change at the highest levels of government.

MENAFN01042024000045015682ID1108043293