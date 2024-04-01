               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Toivo Klaar: European Mission In Armenia Has Not Observed Any Unusual Movement


4/1/2024 6:08:50 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Mission operating in Armenian territory near theborder with Azerbaijan has not observed any unusual movement, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by ToivoKlaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for theSouth Caucasus, and the Crisis in Georgia, in his X socialaccount.

The post reads that the mission patrolled along theAzerbaijani-Armenian border all day long and has not observed anyunusual movements. Everything was calm and quiet.

MENAFN01042024000195011045ID1108043260

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search