Toivo Klaar: European Mission In Armenia Has Not Observed Any Unusual Movement

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Mission operating in Armenian territory near theborder with Azerbaijan has not observed any unusual movement, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by ToivoKlaar, the Designated European Union Special Representative for theSouth Caucasus, and the Crisis in Georgia, in his X socialaccount.

The post reads that the mission patrolled along theAzerbaijani-Armenian border all day long and has not observed anyunusual movements. Everything was calm and quiet.