Chemical Export Council, EAID Sign Mou To Boost Services To Member Companies

The Chemical and Fertilizers Export Council recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Association for Industrial and Development (EAID). The primary objective of this collaboration is to enhance cooperation between the two entities and provide valuable services to member companies.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Mageed, the Executive Director of the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers, and Amal Ghazal, Chairperson of the Board of Directors at EAID.

The agreement aims to assist member companies in developing their exports. By working closely with the association, these companies can maximize the benefits of the business partnership program with Germany.

The program is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Implementation occurs through the Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), which has a strategic partnership with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The association is a collaboration between GIZ and the IMC in Egypt. It brings together trainees from the German program, most of whom are business owners, factory managers, or export professionals.

The association's primary goal is to facilitate export development and overcome obstacles. Cooperation with the council aims to raise awareness among companies about the benefits of affiliation and introduce them to relevant fields within the council.

In addition to fostering cooperation, the association supports companies by facilitating participation in international exhibitions in Germany. Networking activities and involvement in trade missions organized by the council further enhance growth opportunities.

The agreement focuses on joint efforts to qualify Egyptian member establishments, ultimately increasing their competitiveness and fostering economic cooperation in international markets.