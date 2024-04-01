'Don't smoke Ganja', says Honey Singh: 7 drawbacks of having marijuana

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Honey Singh said, "Sisters and brothers, don't smoke this ganja; five years of my life have been wasted; drink as much as you want, but don't smoke ganja." Here are seven reasons why some people might choose not to use marijuana (ganja).

Marijuana use, especially in high doses, can impair cognitive function and memory. This can affect academic or work performance and overall quality of life.

Marijuana use can cause anxiety, paranoia, and psychosis, especially in susceptible individuals.

Some individuals may find that marijuana use decreases their motivation and productivity, leading to difficulties in achieving personal or professional goals.



Despite legalisation in certain places, marijuana usage is still stigmatised. Not using it may help people avoid judgment and wrong perceptions.

Although not as addictive as heroin or cocaine, marijuana can cause dependency in certain users. Tolerance, withdrawal, and difficulty stopping may result from regular usage.

Smoking marijuana can cause respiratory difficulties, cognitive impairment, and reliance, even though it is less hazardous than other substances.

In many places, marijuana is illegal or tightly regulated. Using it could result in legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment.