Mushtak Luhar, New GM Of Hotel Sarina Dhaka

Dhaka : Mushak Luhar has been appointed as the new General Manager of Hotel Sarina Dhaka in the capital.

During his illustrious 23-years long career in the hospitality industry, Luhar played leadership roles in renowned hotels both at home and abroad.

Prior to joining Hotel Sarina Dhaka, Luhar worked in managerial roles at Earl's Regent Kandy and Earl's Court Hotels in Sri Lanka, Hotel Grand Park in Barishal, The Peninsula Chittagong, Hatfield Oak Hotel, Ramada Jarvis Hatfield, Grange City Hotel, Saman Villas and others.

Luhar has a strong focus on project management as a strategic competency and features project leadership skills as core capability needed for international and external organisational effectiveness.

He also has a strong focus on brands and operations efficiencies with customer relations approach.




