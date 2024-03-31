Armenia's FM Says He Believes In Peace With Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) To sign an agreement, there are important points on which theremust be consensus.
he Foreign Minister of the Armenian Republic, Ararat Mirzoyan,said in an interview with Argentina's Todos Noticias TV channel
In particular, we are talking about the need for mutualrecognition of borders and delimitation according to the Alma-AtaDeclaration of 1991, the FM added.
MENAFN31032024000195011045ID1108041855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.