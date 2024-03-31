Rainless Weather Expected In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Cloudy and primarily rainless weather is expected in Baku andthe Absheron Peninsula on April 1. Northwest winds will blow, Azernews reports citing the NationalHydrometeorological Service.

The temperature will be +5 - +9 C at night and +13 - +18 C inthe daytime. Atmospheric pressure will reach 768 mm Hg. Relativehumidity will be 70-80 percent at night and 50-55 percent duringthe day.

Primarily dry weather is also expected in other parts of thecountry, however light rain is possible in some mountainous areas east winds will blow.

The temperature will be +5 - +10 C at night, +19 - +24 C in thedaytime.

In the highlands, the temperature will be -1 - +4 C at night,and +7 - +12 C in the daytime.