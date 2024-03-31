Bucha Becomes Synonymous With Hope And Rebirth - Zelenska

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two years ago, Bucha became synonymous with pain for the whole world, and now it is becoming synonymous with hope and revival.
First Lady Olena Zelenska said this in a post on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“Two years ago, Bucha became synonymous with pain for the whole world. Today it is synonymous with hope and rebirth. Where there was only death, today there are children's voices near schools and kindergartens, in the yards of restored houses. We remember. We hope. We will live,” she wrote. Read also:
Police identify over 100 Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Bucha
As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the town of Bucha, Kyiv region, where he honored the memory of Ukrainians killed by Russian troops during the temporary occupation of the Bucha community by Russia.
