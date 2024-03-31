Urfi Javed SEXY Photos And Video: Actress Flaunts Her Curves In See-Through White Gown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Urfi Javed has established a niche for herself. Many people refer to her as the 'DIY Expert'. Bigg Boss OTT fame took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she looked breathtakingly gorgeous. Check out her newest look here.

Urfi Javed always impresses everyone with her trendy choices. Whenever the diva posts a photo of herself on social media or publicly appears, her dress catches everyone's eye.

On Sunday, the Bigg Boss OTT star came to Instagram and released a video in which she looked stunningly beautiful. (WATCH VIDEO )

In the video, Urfi Javed is seen posing in a white see-through gown with beautiful headgear made of peals.

She accessorised with heavy jewellery and went for glam makeup with a strong red lip tone. Urfi, without a doubt, seems the most attractive in the video.

Urfi Javed admirers raced to the comments section shortly after the video was posted, complimenting the actress on her style and wardrobe choices.

“You are good sending you so much love ❤️ all the way from Nigeria,” one of the fans wrote.“Creativity at its best,” another added.

“Wow so hot,” a third comment read. Several others dropped red-heart and fire emojis in the comments section.



Urfi Javed has established a niche for herself. She is nicknamed the 'DIY Expert' for a reason. Her daring dress draws everyone's attention every time the paparazzi photograph her. Urfi previously discussed her sartorial choices, stating that people do not respect her and consequently choose not to work with her.