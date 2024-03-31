Qatar Hosts 50Th IOSCO Annual Meeting '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 31 (KUNA) -- Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) announced on Sunday that the state of Qatar would host the 50th International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) annual meeting for 2025.

QFMA had applied to host the meeting, where the host country was voted on by the IOSCO members, and Qatar won a majority of votes, as the annual meeting held worldwide and discusses all fields related to the current and future of capital markets and the international regulators of such markets, said Qatar News Agency (QNA)

The IOSCO Annual Meeting, which expected to take place in early June 2025, would bring together hundreds of experts and officials in the fields of capital markets from around the world as it would coincide with the 20th anniversary of the QFMA's establishment.

The meeting would have intensive panels and working sessions on a series of important topics in today's capital markets and the financial sectors, additionally, discussing opportunities and enhancing cooperation in the field of global financial markets, and ways to address the challenges facing these markets such as sustainable finance, climate-related risks, new technologies, cryptocurrencies, digital assets, financial stability, investor protection, and formulating strategies to maintain the sustainable development of capital markets.

The meeting also would highlight the achievements of members' capital markets, discuss the latest innovations in the capital markets at the global level, in addition to promoting the exchange of ideas, knowledge and experiences in the field of capital markets.

The 49th IOSCO Annual Meeting would be held in Greece on 26-28 May, with QFMA's official delegation participation.

IOSCO was established in 1983, its membership regulates more than 95% of the world's securities markets in some 130 jurisdictions and includes all the major emerging markets. (end)

