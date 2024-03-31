Explosion injures 3 UN observers, translator near southern Lebanese border town

(MENAFN) An explosion injured multiple United Nations technical observers near a southern Lebanese border town on Saturday, as reported by the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the region. Two security sources informed Reuters that the incident was the outcome of an Israeli strike.



However, the Israeli military's spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, refuted claims that Israeli forces targeted a vehicle belonging to UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, near the town of Rmeish.



When pressed for clarification regarding whether its forces had targeted any non-U.N. vehicles, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) informed a US-based news agency, "We did not strike in the area."



In a statement, UNIFIL reported that three military observers from the U.N. technical observer mission, UNTSO, along with one Lebanese language assistant, sustained injuries "when an explosion occurred near their location" during a foot patrol along the Blue Line.



"They have now been evacuated for medical treatment," the declaration further mentioned. UNIFIL stated that it is currently investigating the origin of the explosion and has refrained from attributing the strike to Israel at this time.



UNTSO, tasked with monitoring the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel, operates without arms. In contrast, UNIFIL is an armed peacekeeping mission.



"All actors have a responsibility under international humanitarian law to ensure protection to non-combatants, including peacekeepers, journalists, medical personnel, and civilians," UNIFIL declared. "We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt."

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040797