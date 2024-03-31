Researcher Highlights Lessons Learned From Successful Air Quality Improvement Initiatives

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Environmental Science Centre (ESC) at Qatar University is at the forefront of capacity building to generate the workforce that can work on air quality and climate change issues locally as well as internationally, Dr. Imran Shahid, Research Associate Professor at ESC, has said.

According to him, a dedicated team of professionals at the centre works tirelessly to ensure the air we breathe in Qatar is of the highest quality through a network of four air quality monitoring stations located at the diverse locations with a super site at the Qatar University main campus.

Dr. Shahid noted that the air quality section of the centre, which was inaugurated about six years ago, has grown over the years to become one of the best in the region.

The ESC provides the students mentoring at all levels by providing them research internships, thesis supervision, and other research platform that is needed for their studies. The centre work with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Energy, Qatar Research Development and Innovation council (QRDI) and other relevant organizations to ensure a safe environment and the highest air quality in Qatar.

The Atmospheric Science research group at ESC is extremely committed to systematic understanding of critical environmental issues related to air quality and climate change. The research encompasses a wide array of topics, including the examination of air quality and its profound impacts on human health at various spatial scales, from local communities to the global population.

Furthermore, the group investigates short-lived climate pollutants, such as black carbon, methane, hydrofluorocarbons, and tropospheric ozone, recognizing their potent climate-forcing abilities and their detrimental effects on food security, water resources, economic stability, and public health. Through detailed analyses, they can identify the chemical and optical properties of atmospheric aerosols, tracing their sources, transformation into secondary pollutants, and the formation of new particles.

Moreover, the group explores the complex interactions between air quality and climate, providing invaluable insights into their reciprocal impacts. Their work also extends to diagnosing greenhouse gas emissions while developing effective mitigation strategies to combat climate change. Collaborative efforts and knowledge sharing are central to their mission, as they aim to bolster the capabilities of stakeholders and the scientific community, both nationally and internationally.

Ultimately, their dedication to fostering the transfer of knowledge and technology serves to enhance human welfare, contributing to advancements in environmental protection and public health worldwide.

Dr. Shahid emphasised that changing climate may lead to alter the frequency of extreme weather events like dust storms, flash floods, heat waves and droughts. The dust storm and air quality are connected from local to regional to global scale and can be tackled with integrated regional as well as global efforts.

He further discussed that it may alter dust properties and make it to act like absorbing aerosols that can create intense warming in the region. So, there is strong need to work on climate pollutants like methane, black carbon and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

The science policy integration can provide better sustainable solution for air quality management as well as to design mitigation and adaptation strategies in the region.