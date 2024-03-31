Doubletree By Hilton Doha - Al Sadd Unveils Serene Urban Oasis For Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: DoubleTree by Hilton Doha - Al Sadd is set to offer an unparalleled dining experience with its two distinctive venues: the enchanting Blu Terrace and the eagerly anticipated Silk Road restaurant, launching post-Ramadan. During the holy month, DoubleTree by Hilton Doha - Al Sadd transforms into a serene urban oasis, providing guests and visitors with a blend of indoor comfort and outdoor elegance. Whether guests want to enjoy the cosy ambience within or embrace the cool evening air outdoors, the hotel offers the perfect setting for Ramadan gatherings.

At Blu Terrace, guests and visitors can look forward to a unique Ramadan experience under the stars. This poolside venue is ideal for breaking the fast with an Iftar buffet featuring various traditional dishes to cater to every palate. As the evening progresses, Blu Terrace offers a tranquil atmosphere for Sohour with an exclusive set menu. Live music further enhances the experience, providing an unforgettable Ramadan night by the pool.

Silk Road, set to become the city's newest dining destination, promises to deliver an extraordinary Ramadan experience. Even though its grand opening is scheduled for after Ramadan, anticipation is building for its unique offerings. Guests and visitors will be able to immerse themselves in an intimate Ramadan tent, beautifully designed with a Turkish aesthetic. Silk Road is committed to creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, ensuring that Iftar and Sohour gatherings are memorable. The restaurant offers elegant indoor seating and a tranquil outdoor terrace, catering to all preferences with its competitive pricing and unmatched ambience. In addition to the individual guest offerings, DoubleTree by Hilton Doha - Al Sadd invites businesses and groups to an exclusive venue tailored for corporate and private gatherings. In the heart of the city, the hotel is enhancing Ramadan hospitality by blending traditional elegance with exceptional value.

The special experience is designed to respect the sanctity and tradition of Ramadan, ensuring a memorable and meaningful event. The tailored Iftar package combines privacy with practicality, catering to the diverse needs of corporate clients and groups, ensuring every detail is meticulously managed. With comprehensive event planning services, the venue is set to transform typical gatherings into unique, intimate celebrations, aligning perfectly with the expectations of modern businesses and private parties seeking a refined but approachable Ramadan experience.