Infrastructure Damaged In Drone Attack On Poltava Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several drones hit an infrastructure facility during an overnight attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region.

Filip Pronin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's air defenses destroy 9 out of 12 UAVs launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight

"Restless night in the Poltava region. The enemy once again attacked our region with UAVs. There are several hits to an infrastructure site in the Poltava district," Pronin said.

According to him, people were not injured in the attack.