'Strike A Pose', Says Preity Zinta As She Oozes A Retro Vibe In New Photo

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Preity Zinta on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new photoshoot, shelling major retro vibes.
The actress, who is known for her work in 'Veer Zaara', took to Instagram and shared a photo, wearing a short green floral dress, with bell sleeves. She tied up her hair in a bun with a matching scarf.
The outfit was accessorised with a black belt. For the makeup, she opted for black eyeliner, and red lipstick.
The post is captioned: "Strike a pose #ting", followed by a red heart emoji.
The fans took to the comment section and wrote: "Bawall".
Another said: 'Punjabi kudi like japani gudiya'. One also commented: "Pretty woman".
Preity was last seen in 2018 film 'Bhaiaji Superhit', which was an action comedy film starring Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.
