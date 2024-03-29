Japan Wants To Launch Movement Of Unmanned Trucks From North To South By 2033

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

By 2033, the Japanese government plans to introduce a network ofspecial lanes on expressways designed for the movement of unmannedtrucks, Azernews reports, citing the Nikkeinewspaper.

Thanks to this, cargo drones will be able to move between thenortheastern Tohoku region and the southwestern island of Kyushu do this, in particular, special sensors will be installed alongthe routes that will track both the cars themselves and possibleforeign objects that interfere with movement.

Work will begin this year in the area of Ibaraki Prefecture, aswell as on certain sections of the Shin-Tomei expressway leadingfrom Tokyo to the southwest of the country.

In addition, it is planned to develop a route system for aerialcargo drones that will run over riverbeds.