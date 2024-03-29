ABB Invests $20 Million Into Upgrading Its US Robotics Headquarters Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB has opened its refitted US robotics headquarters and manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan, which will support ABB Robotics' global operations in developing and manufacturing cutting-edge robotic solutions in the US, for the US and the Americas.

The expanded facility reflects ABB's commitment to long-term growth in the US market, which is predicted to follow global growth rates for robotics of 8 percent compound annual growth rate, as well as the company's global investment to build Robotics and Automation capacity and create new, highly skilled jobs.

This is ABB's third global robotics factory expansion in three years across China, Europe and the Americas and is part of its efforts to further strengthen its local-for-local footprint.

Sami Atiya, president of ABB's Robotics and Discrete Automation Business Area, says:“The opening of our refitted state-of-the-art US robotics headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan is a significant part of our global growth story, reaffirming our commitment to industry leadership in the US.

“Robotics and AI are essential tools for companies in addressing critical labor shortages, localized supply chains and the need to operate more sustainably. The advances in AI-driven software and hardware make our robots more accessible to a wider range of businesses, enabling them to increase resilience and become more competitive.

