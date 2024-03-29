Russians Drop Explosives From Drone On Beryslav, Injuring Civilian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the morning of March 29, a civilian was injured in an enemy drone attack on the city of Beryslav, Kherson region.
"In the morning, Russian troops attacked residents of Beryslav using drones. Around eight in the morning, a 45-year-old man was injured by an explosive dropped from a drone," the statement said.
The man sustained injuries from an explosion, including wounds to his arm and leg. Medical assistance was provided to the victim.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army shelled 13 settlements in the Kherson region over the past day, killing one person.
