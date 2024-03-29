Mada, Jusour Partner For Inclusion Of Persons With Disabilities In Labour Market

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Assistive Technology Center (Mada), of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, signed a cooperation agreement with the Qatari Manpower Solutions Company (Jusour) to improve the opportunities for integrating persons with disabilities (PWD) into the labour market as active persons.

The agreement aims to develop the capabilities of human resources officials in the private sector on how to deal with employees with disabilities, and build their basic skills to be effective individuals in the work environment, in addition to assessing their needs and referring them to the Mada Center, especially with regard to needs related to assistive technology in terms of devices and programmes.

The agreement also included providing a series of training programmes and workshops that would raise the awareness of employees in the private sector about the importance of digital access and the concept of assistive technology, which would ensure the independence of PWDs within the work environment and make their employment more inclusive, by enabling them to perform their daily job tasks through providing the necessary technological support.

Commenting on the agreement, acting CEO of Mada, Amani Al Tamimi said that signing this agreement would help employ PWDs and enable them to better serve their community and country.

For his part, the CEO of Jusour, Eng. Abdulhadi Bakhit Barqan said that the agreement aims to provide integrated solutions to provide comprehensive job opportunities for persons with disabilities, pointing to the“Sahem” programme, which allows them to submit an employment application on the Jusour website, where a specialized team will process their applications.

From this standpoint, and in accordance with its specialisation, Mada will work, as a centre of excellence in digital accessibility in the Arabic language, in cooperation with Jusour, according to a specific action plan, to ensure inclusion, digital access, and the participation of persons with disabilities to work in the private sector, by applying best practices and digital accessibility standards.