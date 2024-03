Chinesenewsbreaks Fingermotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) 'Just Scratching The Surface Of What Is Possible' In Big Data

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FingerMotion (NASDAQ: FNGR) , a mobile services and data company, today provided an update on its big data subsidiary branded Sapientus. Among the highlights, the company reported on the positive positioning of big data models and Sapientus' expectations to engage more partners for commercial applications and expanded use cases. With proprietary analytic models collaboratively tested and validated with empirical insurance data, the past year has been transformative to Sapientus. Studies have demonstrated a high degree of accuracy in their predictive value in tracking substandard cases, which is pivotal in the enhancement of the overall insurance underwriting experience. Extending beyond insurance, the models' analytical capabilities should assist in identifying ideal customers with higher engagement levels.“We are just scratching the surface of what is possible in our big data division,” said Martin Shen, CEO of FingerMotion.“Reinsurance is a very large business, but as artificial intelligence has shown us, the market for predictable algorithms is almost infinite.”

About FingerMotion Inc.

FingerMotion is an evolving technology company with a core competency in mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. As the user base of its primary business continues to grow, the company is developing additional value-added technologies to market to its users. The vision of the company is to rapidly grow the user base through organic means and have this growth develop into an ecosystem of users with high engagement rates utilizing its innovative applications. Developing a highly engaged ecosystem of users would strategically position the company to onboard larger customer bases. FingerMotion eventually hopes to serve over 1 billion users in the China market and eventually expand the model to other regional markets. For more information about the company, visit

