Pratik Sehajpal Says His Song ‘Kaabil’ Is Based On Modern Relationships And Heartbreaks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor Pratik Sehajpal has talked about the upcoming emotional number 'Kaabil', which he says is based on things in today's relationships.

Pratik said:“The song 'Kaabil' is an emotional song. It is based on things in today's relationships. It is basically based on modern relationships, situationships and heartbreaks. It was shot in Sweden. It was a very good experience and at a very beautiful location in Sweden.”

Describing the song as a romantic ballad, the actor shared his perspective on love, saying:“It's a romantic song. I feel love is a beautiful feeling until you fall into love.”

“The song will surely touch people's hearts because it is very different. The visuals of the song are very nice and are on modern dating. Many people will relate to this. The shoot location was very beautiful and different for me. We were shooting in a very cold place and we weren't wearing many warm clothes in some scenes,” he said.

Shooting the number abroad was a different experience, he said.

“The songs I shot in India are also nice but it was my first song which I shot abroad so it was a different experience. Every song is different as every song triggers different emotions. In this song,” he said.

“I was actually feeling the song so that I can give my best performance with honesty.”