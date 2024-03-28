Transport Minister, World Bank Talk Road Maintenance Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra)-- Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni, on Thursday, discussed with the World Bank, in the presence of the Acting Secretary General of the Ministry, Engineer Osama Al-Karadsheh, the outcomes of the technical assistance given by the Bank.Tahtamouni emphasized the significance of establishing a broad framework and national policy for the sustainable financing of roads, considering the substantial expenses incurred by the government in creating the road network and its incapacity to supply the funds required for its upkeep and construction.The delegation reviewed the outcomes of the technical assistance given to carry out public-private partnership projects aimed at creating and preserving the road network during the meeting.The World Bank team clarified that additional research on the financial and environmental aspects of the aviation industry is required in order to establish a suitable air transport policy.The team moreover examined the protocols being executed by the Jordanian government in collaboration with the World Bank concerning the assessment of the rapid bus feeder line network, with the objective of enhancing the quality of service given to the populace.