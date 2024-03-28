Jordan Welcomes ICJ's Decision To Issue New Temporary Precautionary Measures Against Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 28 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Thursday, welcomed the International Court of Justice's decision to impose fresh temporary precautionary measures in the case brought by the Republic of South Africa against Israel, which is accused of committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza and of breaking its commitments under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, emphasized the significance of carrying out the ruling of the International Court of Justice, which demands that Israel cease its genocide in Gaza, as well as the need for cooperation with the UN on the entry of humanitarian aid, which would put an end to Israel's atrocities against the Palestinian people, end to the hunger and the unparalleled humanitarian tragedy that goes against every human and moral principle, and give them access to the necessities of life.Qudah also emphasized that in order to put an end to Israel's ferocious war on Gaza, stop it from using starvation as a weapon against our Palestinian brothers, and force it to abide by international humanitarian law, the international community must adopt a strong stance.