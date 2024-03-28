Biomednewsbreaks Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) To Present At Upcoming Medinvest Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa (NASDAQ: PCSA) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs to improve the efficacy and safety for patients suffering from cancer. The company today announced that its CEO George Ng will present a corporate update at the MedInvest Biotech and Pharma Investor Conference being held on April 3 – 4, 2024, in New York City. In addition, Ng will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings with registered investors, and David Young, Processa's president of research and development, will participate virtually throughout the event. Processa's presentation is scheduled to begin at 10:55 a.m. ET on April 3.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. By combining Processa's novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and Processa's Regulatory Science Approach as well as experience in defining Optimal Dosage Regimens for FDA approvals, Processa not only will be providing better therapy options to cancer patients but also increase the probability of FDA approval for its NGC drugs following an efficient path to approval. The company's approach to drug development, based on more than 30 years of experience, uses its proven Regulatory Science Approach, including the determination of the Optimal Dosage Regimen using the principles of the FDA's Project Optimus Oncology initiative. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these FDA-approved drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The advantages of Processa's NGCs are expected to include fewer patients experiencing side effects that lead to dose discontinuation, more significant cancer response, and a greater number of patients - over 250,000 treated each year for each drug - who will benefit from each NGC drug. Currently under development are three next generation chemotherapy oncology treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (“PCS6422” and capecitabine to treat breast, metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (“PCS3117” to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (“PCS11T” to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers). For more information, visit the company's website at .

