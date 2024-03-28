Easter Sunday Brunch At Mount Lavinia Hotel

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Mount Lavinia Hotel (MLH) is preparing for a lavish Sunday Brunch spread for Easter Sunday Celebration on 31st of March 2024 at Governor's Restaurant and The Terrace. Guests are promised with a different Sunday Brunch experience at a grand scale incorporated with kids play areas, events like egg hunt, face painting top to the rich gastronomic exposure. Tickets are priced at Rs. 8,200 Nett Per Person – including access to the pool and beach.

MLH is renowned for its Sunday Brunch;“Mount Brunch and BBQ by the Pool” will camouflage to the“Easter Sunday Brunch” from dishes to atmosphere. Governor's Restaurant of MLH has its own significance of turning upside down for different themes, festivities, food cultures, nationalities and many more. With the rich architecture and the colonial heritage, the restaurant will blend perfectly while delivering the typical experience of a European Easter gathering.

To ensure the merriness of this special day, Mount Lavinia Hotel will follow Easter rituals by providing festive meals and space for the Easter egg hunting custom for all who will be attending the Easter special brunch. Not only that but also the Restaurant service team will be positively involved in following up the tradition from costumes to interior decorations to showcase the absolute festive feeling for the gathering.

Explore the spread of the Easter Brunch with your family as Mount Lavinia Hotel promises a memorable Easter celebration with a bucket full of fun activities on Easter Sunday – 31st of March 2024. Tickets are priced at Rs. 8,200 Nett per person – including access to the pool and beach.