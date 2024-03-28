Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 32,552: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 29 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,552, the Palestine Health Ministry said in a press statement, yesterday.

The Israeli army killed 62 Palestinians and wounded 91 others during the past 24 hours, it added.

This brings the total death toll to 32,552, and injuries to 74,980, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, according to the ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA