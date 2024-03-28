Oman, Russia Fms Discuss Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, March 28 (KUNA) -- Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov discussed, over the telephone, Thursday the Israeli occupation war on the besieged Gaza Strip and the international efforts to reach a ceasefire and to ensure unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid.

The two ministers touched upon endeavors made by Russia for the Palestinian cause and the recent hosting of a meeting featured Palestinian factions in Moscow in order to unify Palestinians, Oman's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Omani minister lauded Russia's support to the legitimate rights of Palestinians, it said.

It noted that Lavrov affirmed his country's backing to translate the political stance calling for a two-state salutation into a practical reality and hold an international conference ensuring the requirements of fair peace.

Al-Busaidi expressed his condolences over the deadly "terrorist" attack in Moscow last Friday. (end)

nfa









