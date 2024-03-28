(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dynacor, Falco at 52-Week Highs on News

Dynacor, China Gold, Eldorado at 52-Week Highs on News Dynacor Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.60 Thursday. announced its monthly dividend payment for April in the amount of C$0.01167 per common share which will be payable on April 18. to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 10. This dividend represents the 49th (dividend and 39th monthly payment made to shareholders.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) (Q4) hit a new 52-Week High of $8.65. China Gold International Resources report s 2023 Year-End Results and provide s 202 4 Guidance. Revenue decreased by 72% to US$71.3 million from US$253.9 million for the same period in 2022. Net loss of US$17.5 million, decreased by US$66.0 million from net income of US$48.5 million for the same period in 2022.Eldorado Gold Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.06 Thursday. Eldorado announced today that it has filed two separate technical reports related to its Olympias and Efemcukuru properties.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.51 Thursday. Hudbay released its annual mineral reserve and resource update and issued new three-year production guidance. Consolidated copper production is expected to average 153,000 tonnes per year over the next three years, representing a 16% increase from 2023 and demonstrating Hudbay's strong and stable operating portfolio with three long-life operations in tier-one mining jurisdictions in the Americas. Strong complementary gold exposure with consolidated gold production expected to average 272,500 ounces per year over the next three years, reflecting strong production in Manitoba and a contribution from Pampacancha high-grade gold zones.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $41.45 Thursday. No news stories available today.American Eagle Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $29.86 Thursday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.86 Thursday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.20 Thursday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.15 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.53 Thursday. No news stories available today.Black Mammoth Metals Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Bank of Montreal (T) hit a new 52-week high of $132.57 Thursday. No news stories available today.Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.27 Thursday. No news stories available today.Centamin plc (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 Thursday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.52 Thursday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.65 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $103.32 Thursday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.58 Thursday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.67 Thursday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.72 Thursday. No news stories available today.Enerplus Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $26.71 Thursday. No news stories available today.Equinox Gold Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.21 Thursday. No news stories available today.Entree Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.49 Thursday. No news stories available today.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.US Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.90 Thursday. No news stories available today.Generation Uranium Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.89 Thursday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 34 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Thursday. No news stories available today.Green Thumb Industries Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.78 Thursday. No news stories available today.Goldsource Mines Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48.5 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.63 Thursday. No news stories available today.HYTN Innovations Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $145.10 Thursday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Thursday. No news stories available today.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.57 Thursday. No news stories available today.Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 79 cents Thursday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.91Thursday. No news stories available today.

