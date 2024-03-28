Letter To Editor | New Low For Indian Football

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo

During the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers held in Guwahati, the Indian football team encountered a disheartening setback, enduring a demoralizing 1-2 defeat against Afghanistan. This loss marks the first defeat to Afghanistan in over 15 years, highlighting the struggles of Afghan football, despite being underdogs. It signifies a new low for Indian football, illuminating the pervasive challenges the sport faces within the country.



Igor Stimac's poor team management and coaching are the main reasons one can ask for his dismissal Sparking widespread criticism across the country makes one completely understand that Stimac's performance is unacceptable. Additionally, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) administrators are also held accountable for the dismal state of Indian football.

Vijaykumar HK