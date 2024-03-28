Leopard Mauls 5-Year-Old To Death In Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Budgam- The peaceful tranquility of Budgam district in central Kashmir was shattered once again as a 6-year-old girl fell victim to a vicious leopard attack on Monday evening.
Toiba Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, was tragically mauled to death by the wild predator in the Hariwani area, according to officials.ADVERTISEMENT
Her lifeless body was discovered by horrified villagers on the lawns of her home, marking the second such incident in the past 17 days.
Authorities wasted no time in responding to the distressing news, swiftly launching a massive operation aimed at capturing the elusive leopard responsible for the attack.
Cages had already been strategically placed in neighboring villages following the previous incident, as wildlife officials intensified their efforts to rescue the young girl and apprehend the dangerous animal. Read Also Minor Boy Injured In Leopard Attack In Central Kashmir's Budgam Man In Sumbal Injured In Leopard Attack
The grim reality of the situation is underscored by the recent string of leopard attacks in the region. Just over two weeks ago, a 9-year-old girl met a similar tragic fate in the nearby village of Samsan, succumbing to injuries inflicted by a leopard.
Another minor boy narrowly escaped with injuries in a separate incident, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the growing threat posed by these predatory animals.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN28032024000215011059ID1108034507
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.