Leopard Mauls 5-Year-Old To Death In Budgam

Toiba Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, was tragically mauled to death by the wild predator in the Hariwani area, according to officials.

Her lifeless body was discovered by horrified villagers on the lawns of her home, marking the second such incident in the past 17 days.

Authorities wasted no time in responding to the distressing news, swiftly launching a massive operation aimed at capturing the elusive leopard responsible for the attack.

Cages had already been strategically placed in neighboring villages following the previous incident, as wildlife officials intensified their efforts to rescue the young girl and apprehend the dangerous animal.

The grim reality of the situation is underscored by the recent string of leopard attacks in the region. Just over two weeks ago, a 9-year-old girl met a similar tragic fate in the nearby village of Samsan, succumbing to injuries inflicted by a leopard.

Another minor boy narrowly escaped with injuries in a separate incident, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address the growing threat posed by these predatory animals.

