Zelensky Meets With France's National Assembly Head Braun-Pivet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kyiv with the head of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet.
That's according to the President's press service.
“Today, I had a substantive meeting with the French National Assembly delegation, led by President Yaël Braun-Pivet. Ukraine appreciates the French Parliament's recent approval of the Ukrainian-French Security Cooperation Agreement,” the president wrote on Facebook.
The parties discussed defense cooperation and Ukrainian Army's priority needs, as well as paid special attention to President Emmanuel Macron's latest proposals to expand support for Ukraine.
“I am grateful to our French partners for their solidarity with our country and people,” Zelensky concluded, posting photos from the meeting.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, head of the French National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet is heading the Assembly delegation on a visit to Kyiv where she has already addressed the Verkhovna Rada.
On February 16, Ukraine and France signed off a bilateral security agreement.
On March 12, the Parliament of France supported the deal.
Photo: President's Office
