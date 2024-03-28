CPI-M Complains To CEO Against Kolkata Police Obstructing Campaign Rally Of Candidate

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 29 (IANS) The Left Front on Thursday complained to the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) that the Kolkata Police was unnecessarily creating hurdles for the CPI-M candidate from Kolkata-Dakshin Saira Shah Halim from leading a small campaign procession through a lane near the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As per the complaint, Halim was conducting her campaign programme this morning in the Bhabanipur area and as the procession reached Harish Mukherjee Road, they were stopped by police.

Following the development, the CPI-M candidate and party activists had a heated argument with the cops.

The area where Halim was stopped is also quite close to the residence of Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"The road belongs to everyone. The cops cannot prevent any party from exercising his or her democratic right of peaceful campaigning in a particular area," she said.

The niece of iconic actor Naseeruddin Shah and daughter of former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Zameer Uddin Shah (retired), Halim, before joining politics, was a business development and communications trainer with the West Bengal Electronics Industry Development Corporation Ltd. After marriage, she inherited the legacy of Marxist leaning as her husband Dr Fuad Halim, is a popular leader of the CPI-M and his father, late Hashim Abdul Halim, had been the longest-serving Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly from 1982 to 2011.